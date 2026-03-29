Homan: Dems ‘Want to Prevent ICE from Doing Their Job’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said Democrats want to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from doing their job.

Homan said, “President Trump wants the entire Department of Homeland Security funded. He wants the government open and funded. And look, I’ve been on Capitol Hill talking to both sides and bottom lines. They want changes in ICE tactics. They want changes, and policies look the same as the laws that ICE follows today. The same laws about immigration enforcement have been in place during the Clinton, Obama and now the laws hasn’t changed. And the things we’re talking about, I they want to prevent ICE from doing their job. They can say they don’t want to abolish ICE. I’m in the room. They want to change operations so we arrest less people.”

He continued, “They’re holding the department hostage because they don’t like what ICE is doing and ICE enforcing the laws enacted. If they don’t like what ICE doing, then change the law. That’s your job.”

He added, “The laws are exactly the same. Let’s talk about the masks. You don’t see ICE wearing masks inside the airports because they’re not on the street rushing criminals where you have the agitators who cross the line and threaten ICE agents.”

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