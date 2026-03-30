Israel Actually Committing Genocide in Gaza? Examining the Evidence

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Shabbos Kestenbaum of Prager U talked about Gaza.

Kestenbaum said, “If Israel, like, was committing a genocide against the Palestinian people, first and foremost, like, why did it stop? Like, why are Palestinians not being killed right now, because there’s a ceasefire? What? Nazi Germany abided by ceasefires?”

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