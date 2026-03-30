Worship Like Charlie: PragerU Launches New Show to Encourage GenZ Religious Revival

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Shabbos Kestenbaum of Prager U talked about their programming.

Kestenbaum said, “So, the new show is called ‘Theological,’ and as the name suggests, we want young people, especially to tap into their faith and spirituality.”

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