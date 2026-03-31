Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Great’ That Trump’s Order ‘Reduces ICE’s Budget’ to Pay TSA

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) reacted to President Donald Trump ordering that TSA agents be paid by saying that if the President “has now understood that he needs to pay TSA out of ICE’s budget, great. [That] just reduces ICE’s budget.”

Goldman said, “Donald Trump finally did what he should have done 44 or 45 days ago, which is just to use the hundreds of billions of dollars that the Department of Homeland Security got in their reconciliation bill, the big ugly bill, to pay the TSA agents, and we would not be in this problem. He is more than happy to use that money to pay for ICE to give them $50,000 signing bonuses to create havoc and wreak fear and terror all around our country. But he caused these lines because he refused to use any of that money for the TSA. He’s now doing that. That’s obviously something that should have been done a month and a half ago.”

He continued, “But, from our perspective, we are not going to give another dollar to ICE or CBP until there are serious reforms. And if Donald Trump has now understood that he needs to pay TSA out of ICE’s budget, great. [That] just reduces ICE’s budget.”

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