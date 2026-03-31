‘No Kings’ Protester Suggest Police Arresting Black Protesters

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the “No Kings” protests.

Marlow said, “They think…that black people are not capable of getting voter IDs and they think that they’re going to get arrested at ‘No Kings’ rally.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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