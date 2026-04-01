Marlow: ESPN, Corporate Media Helping NBA Push Anti-Christian Trans Agenda

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the NBA.

Marlow said, “So the way the media is framing this, ESPN, for example, which is part of the ABC Disney conglomerate, always taking the party line for far-left values has framed these as anti-gay comments.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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