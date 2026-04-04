Kaine: If Iran Follows Int’l Law After Capturing U.S. Pilot, It’s ‘Strong Statement’ at Time When Many Say U.S. Is Breaking Int’l Law

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that “if Iran shows that it will follow international humanitarian law in the treatment of this pilot, should they seize him, that would be a very strong statement that we ought to always follow rules,” as “Many are making the case that the U.S. actions to strike downed survivors of attacks in the Caribbean or Pacific or the striking of civilian infrastructure in Iran” violate international law.

Kaine said, “[T]he message that I want to deliver here, because the Iranians monitor U.S. media pretty darn carefully, is, if this second pilot is rescued, treat him or her in accord with international humanitarian law about prisoners. Many are making the case that the U.S. actions to strike downed survivors of attacks in the Caribbean or Pacific or the striking of civilian infrastructure in Iran, many are making the case that that is a violation of international law.”

He continued, “And if Iran shows that it will follow international humanitarian law in the treatment of this pilot, should they seize him, that would be a very strong statement that we ought to always follow rules, especially with respect to survivors of attacks like this.”

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