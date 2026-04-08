Krishnamoorthi: I Fear Trump Might ‘Provoke’ Iran to Commit Terrorism on U.S. Soil

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discussed Iran and said that “my biggest fear is that the rhetoric that Donald Trump uses, the actions that he takes, could actually provoke them to take preemptive action, such as maybe a terrorist attack on American soil or against American interests elsewhere or using ballistic missiles.”

Krishnamoorthi said, “I think that the fact that the president did not take escalatory actions, military actions after those maniacal tweets that he put out, means that we’re, hopefully, in the direction of non-escalation, which is something. I’d like to see it go to a different place. I’m hopeful that the talks yield something that is more long-lasting than a two-week ceasefire.”

He continued, “But my biggest concern is this, which is that it takes two sides to come to an agreement, and the Iranians, quite frankly, are not ready to conclude this war. I think they might want to exact an even greater cost on Americans. And my biggest fear is that the rhetoric that Donald Trump uses, the actions that he takes, could actually provoke them to take preemptive action, such as maybe a terrorist attack on American soil or against American interests elsewhere or using ballistic missiles. They have thousands of these ballistic missiles that they could use on American interests and bases in the Middle East, and, of course, on Europe.”

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