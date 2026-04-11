Maher: Time to ‘Cut and Run’ with Iran Like in Afghanistan, Even if It Screws Those Who Got in With Us

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that we should abandon Operation Epic Fury and “cut and run” and take the “If you get in with us, we are going to f*ck you, okay,” approach we have in places like Afghanistan.

Maher said, “I was on the page, this is a great opportunity, hey, we see them all in one place, we can wipe out the whole leadership at once, it looks like they’re ready for an uprising, take the shot Mav., take the shot. We did it, and it didn’t work. Now what? Do we cut and run, or do we stay the course? I hope Donald Trump is the abandoner he’s always been. I hope he is the guy who has never not abandoned anything in his life except his love for tariffs, and I hope he does what America [has] always done.”

He continued, “These people who say, we’ll get a reputation for cutting — we always cut and run. We did it in Vietnam, we did it in Iraq, we did it to the Kurds, we did it in Afghanistan, we did it in Beirut. That’s us, no lifeguard on duty. If you get in with us, we are going to f*ck you, okay, and that’s Donald Trump.”

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