Axios’, CNN’s Thompson on Swalwell: ‘This Stuff Was Out There’, Dems ‘Probably Could Have’ Looked Into It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Axios National Political Correspondent and CNN Political Analyst Alex Thompson discussed Eric Swalwell and said that “this stuff was out there back when he ran for president in 2019. Now, there were no credible reports of it at the time, in part because a lot of the women would not come forward. But for Democrats to act like they had never heard of these rumors before, just strains credulity. If they had really wanted to look into it, they probably could have, and they didn’t.”

Thompson said, “The fallout is through the entire Democratic Party that, now, is claiming they are shocked, so shocked, they had no idea. And I can tell you, as a reporter, this stuff was out there back when he ran for president in 2019. Now, there were no credible reports of it at the time, in part because a lot of the women would not come forward. But for Democrats to act like they had never heard of these rumors before, just strains credulity. If they had really wanted to look into it, they probably could have, and they didn’t.”

He continued, “And one of the biggest potential political fallout for this comes for Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who had been prepping his own presidential campaign and was roommates and considered best friends with Eric Swalwell and is also saying that he was deceived and had no idea. And so, I think you’re going to see political consequences throughout the Democratic Party, but particularly with Sen. Gallego.”

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