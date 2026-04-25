CNN’s Stelter: Brendan Carr Was ‘One of the First People Who Checked on Me’ After WHCD Shooting, ‘A Moment of Unity’

During CNN’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner coverage on Saturday, CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter said there was “a moment of unity” after the shooting at the dinner and said, “One of the first people who checked on me inside the ballroom was Brendan Carr,” someone who Stelter said he’s been a critic of.

Stelter said, “One of the first people who checked on me inside the ballroom was Brendan Carr, who is the Trump FCC Chairman. And some of you might know, I’ve been rather critical of some of Carr’s actions in the last year. But we were talking a couple of times right afterward.”

He continued, “And that’s the point…is that this was, for everybody in the room who was there, a moment of unity, a shared traumatic experience.”

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