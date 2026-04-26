Blanche: We Believe the Suspect Was Targeting Members of the Administration

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said they believe the suspect in last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting was targeting members of the Trump administration.

Host Dana Bash said, “First question is, what has law enforcement learned so far from the gunman? Have you been able to determine a motive?”

Blanche said, “Good morning. So we executed a number of search warrants last night. FBI worked through the night, along with state and local law enforcement at both coasts in Los Angeles and here and in D.C. We executed search warrants on devices, electronic devices that we found that we believe belong to the suspect. And we’re still looking to try to understand a motive from our preliminary investigation.”

He added, “It does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration. I don’t want to go beyond that because we don’t have specifics yet about particular members of the administration, except that we understand it was his goal and target. We know he traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago, then from Chicago to D.C. It appears he traveled by train during both those legs of his trip and checked into the Washington Hilton, a couple of days ago on the 24th, and then obviously attempted to breach the perimeter last night and was quickly subdued.”

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