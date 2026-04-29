Padilla on How to Cool Tensions: Senate Passed DHS Bill That Doesn’t Fund ICE, CBP

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) cited the Senate’s bill on funding the Department of Homeland Security without funding ICE and Border Patrol in response to a question on how to cool down tensions.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “There’s no doubt that the president has used some inflammatory rhetoric. There’s no doubt, also, that some Democrats have too. How do we put the genie back in the bottle? How do we, collectively, cool down tensions?”

Padilla answered, “I think we try to lead by example. And some of it is what we’re doing in our respective states and communities and across the country. A lot of it is the work that’s done here in the Capitol. Give you one example: The Department of Homeland Security, right? Republicans are quick to point out that it’s the one department that doesn’t have an approved federal spending plan for the fiscal year. The Senate has done its job, on a bipartisan basis, not once, but twice, sending over a package to the House. The House has refused to take it up. And, in the meantime, the president will be quick to point to Democrats when he’s got it all wrong.”

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