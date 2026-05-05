Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Made Us a ‘Laughing Stock Around the World’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump’s military operations were making the United States a “laughing stock around the world.”

Crow said, “We saw the last 14 months Donald Trump, conduct seven different bombing campaigns in seven different countries. And he treated all of them like a reality TV show. Right. Put the video on there. Come up with great names for the operation operation Epic Fury, operation Midnight Hammer IPO, Project Freedom. You know who could be against Project Freedom? Problem is, is when you’re dealing with great power, competition and a global national security strategy, it takes more than a great buzz line, a great name of an operation, and, short video clips to actually deliver a result. In which case, here we are in a quagmire with no real way out of it.”

He added, “Let’s look at some of the most recent events, right. We initiated a blockade of their blockade. Then we had Project Freedom, which was going to be navigating ships through the Straits of Hormuz, which lasted less than 24 hours. Then we said, you know, earlier in the war that we had obliterated their nuclear weapons. Now they came back and said, no, we haven’t obliterated their nuclear weapons. In fact, most of it remains their nuclear, their stockpile, or rather, their capability. Most of it remains in place. So this is just bumbling from one day to the next. Meanwhile, we have become the laughing stock around the world, right? Our allies have been pushed away, have been demeaned, and we have marginalized ourselves.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN