Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Not Mentally Fit to Be in Office

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump was not “mentally fit to be in office right now.”

Crow said, “It’s not over. The adversary always has a vote when something is over. And we have unfortunately started something. And without a plan for finishing it, the first step here. And I don’t want to just be the person criticizing, there is a first step that we can take that can get us back on a path to winding this down, and keeping us safe. And that is, we have to reengage with our allies. That Donald Trump has to stop demeaning and attacking NATO. And we have to build an international coalition of countries that are willing to join with us to secure the region and us to stop the shooting, to actually secure passage through the Straits, and get us back on track to a permanent and verifiable deal to prevent nuclear weapons, from ever happening in Iran. But that so far has not happened.”

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “Congressman, is your first step is a logical one. I’m just wondering, is that even realistic now, given who the president of the United States is?”

Crow said, “Well, first of all, I’m not saying Donald Trump is going to do this right. I mean, it’s it’s one thing to say what actually needs to happen and what the right thing to do is. It’s another to look at Donald Trump, who I don’t think is mentally fit to be in office right now, who operates by vengeance primarily in emotion. Right. Let’s not forget that he just announced the drawdown of thousands of troops in Europe just because he’s upset at the chancellor of Germany. Right. This man, is in charge of our national security and the security of our country and our military. And he makes decisions primarily based on emotion, not facts. Not, the advice of, of, you know, the generals, the admirals and our intelligence community. So that is the danger that we all now face.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN