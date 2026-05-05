Dem Rep. Figures: Trump’s Trying to Rig Midterms

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Shomari Figures (D-AL) said he thinks President Donald Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections.

Figures said that he thinks that Alabama’s districts will remain as they are through this election, but he is ready if they are changed or if a new primary is ordered.

Coates then asked, “Gov. Kay Ivey (R) initially said that she was not going to call a special session. Now, she is. Trump has also falsely claimed that elections he and other Republicans lost were, quote, rigged. Do you think that the President is trying to rig the vote for the midterms here?”

Figures answered, “Well, I think absolutely. I think, when you look across the board at everything, from his approval ratings, to the forecast of election outcomes in the midterms, to how unpopular everything from the one big bill is, to the war in Iran, to fuel prices, to his treatment of farmers and the ag. community, he’s grasping for straws, he’s doing everything that he can to ensure that Republicans stay in power. And we’re, unfortunately, seeing states basically bend the knee and do whatever he asks. We saw this start in Texas. We’ve seen it spread, now, with the backing of this Supreme Court ruling, to other states as well. So, we’re going to continue to push back and call it like we see it. But, at the end of the day, I’m pretty confident, here in the state of Alabama, that our district lines will remain in place.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett