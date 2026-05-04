Secret Service Agent Arrested for Alleged Public Masturbation in Miami

Police arrested an agent with the United States Secret Service, allegedly for public masturbation in Miami, Florida, on Monday.

John Spillman, age 33, had been in Miami to work exterior security for President Donald Trump’s appearance at the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship on Sunday, per CNBC:

The incident involving Spillman occurred at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center on Sunday night, according to WSVN-7 News Miami, which cited an arrest report by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. According to WSVN-7 News, hotel guests told investigators they were in the lobby around midnight when Spillman followed up. They later reported seeing “the defendant masturbating next to their hotel room,” the station reported. Security personnel later found “the defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor,” the report said.

Richard Macauley, chief of the U.S. Secret Service Police, called the alleged conduct “unacceptable,” adding that Spillman has been placed on leave as the investigation unfolds.

“The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel,” Macauley said.

“This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation,” he added.

Last year, as many as six U.S. Secret Service agents were suspended for conduct during the assassination attempt on President Trump while campaigning in 2024. Following the shooting that claimed the life of Corey Comperatore, an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) determined that the U.S. Secret Service made mistakes that left the president vulnerable to assassination. As ABC News reported at the time:

There were many mistakes made on the day of the July assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump by the Secret Service, but an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security revealed systemic issues within the organization and found that without reforms to the agency, “another Butler can and will happen again.” In the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assigned a panel of four former law enforcement and national security officials to examine what went wrong, and how they recommend the Secret Service moves forward after the attempt on former president’s life. “The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission,” the letter addressed to Secretary Mayorkas said, which was included in the report. “The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved.”

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned ten days after the shooting.

Last month, a man — now identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen — allegedly intended to target the president and several of his cabinet members during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.