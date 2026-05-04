‘I Love the Idea of a Second Amendment Solution for the Iranian People: Graham Calls on Trump to Arm Anti-Iran Regime Forces

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on President Donald Trump to arm the Iranian people to aid efforts to overthrow Iran’s government.

Graham said, “I love the idea of a Second Amendment solution for the Iranian people. Those who want to eliminate the Second Amendment in our country? No way. What did the Founding Fathers do when they got to America? Free from the King? They made sure the people would be able to be armed. The first thing the king does is takes the guns away from his subjects. The first thing a religious theocracy does is make sure that nobody can have a gun to threaten the regime. So if I were President Trump and our Israel, I would load the Iranian people up with weapons so they could go to the streets armed and turn the tide of battle inside Iran. We don’t need American boots on the ground. We’ve got millions of boots on the ground in Iran. They just don’t have any weapons. Give them the weapons so they can rise up like we did to destroy this regime. A Second Amendment solution, I think, would go a long way to ending this war.”

Host Sean Hannity said, “My understanding is there have been attempts to do so, and they tried to funnel it through groups–”

Graham said, “Do it again.”

Hannity said, “My understanding is, for example, working with the Kurds, they were stealing 90% of the weapons.”

Graham said, “Don’t work with the Kurds. Work with somebody else. And if you can prove to me the Kurds were stealing the weapons, the Kurds will regret that. I love the idea of empowering the Iranian people with weapons, a Second Amendment solution to make the Revolutionary Guard’s life hell. It’s one thing to be bombed by America. It’s another thing to have your neighbor shoot back at you because they’re tired of being slaughtered.”

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