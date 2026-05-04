Trump: Iran Must Cap Missile Program, Have Inspections, But Have to Look at Neighbors

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” President Donald Trump said that it is a red line that Iran has to cap its missile program and have intrusive inspections, “but you have to look a little bit, like, at the neighbors.” “And they do have to cap it, but this is about they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “How about, is it a red line that they have to cap their missile program and have intrusive inspections? Because I don’t trust them.”

Trump responded, “Yeah, but you have to look a little bit, like, at the neighbors. They can’t have less than — they say, well, what about other people? Look, missiles are bad, but, yeah — and they do have to cap it, but this is about they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

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