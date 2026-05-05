Dem Sen. Kim on if Iran Is to Blame for Breaking Ceasefire: Need to End War ‘Immediately’, We’re Not Doing Enough Diplomacy

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said that “if you’re sinking more ships than you have had diplomatic talks, this is not a ceasefire.” And responded to a question on whether Iran is to blame for breaking the ceasefire by saying that “we need commitment to diplomacy and [to] find a way to end this war immediately.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “In your view, is the ceasefire still in place tonight?”

Kim answered, “No. I think, right now, we’re seeing just the total chaos and the mess that is being done. Look, if you’re sinking more ships than you have had diplomatic talks, this is not a ceasefire. Right now, they are not investing in the diplomacy, not investing in the talks, not investing in the work that is needed to be able to get a deal. And, instead, you see Donald Trump, down at his golf resort, hosting a golf tournament there, while Americans are seeing their gas prices going through the roof. We are seeing what? The latest estimates, over $32 billion more spent by Americans since the beginning of this war on gas and diesel. This is something that’s crushing so many families.”

Collins then asked, “Do you blame Iran or [the] U.S., though, for breaking the ceasefire?”

Kim answered, “Well, look, I think, first of all, the fact that we’re even in this situation, where we are so much worse off than we were two months ago, where the Strait of Hormuz is continuing to be closed, and the president just continuing to declare that he won, declaring that we got everything that we need, we’re holding all the cards, he’s just blatantly lying to the American people on this front. So, look, right now, what we need is we need commitment to diplomacy and [to] find a way to end this war immediately. Otherwise, I was just back in New Jersey, talking to so many families there. One woman was telling me about her family’s struggles. And she’s hearing about all the different things going on with this war. And she just turned to me, and she said, What about us? What are we supposed to do? Having trouble being able to pay the bills, 40% of Americans can’t handle a $400 emergency right now. Yet, they’re seeing the gas prices go up and up and up. This is something where we need to make sure that we’re finding that off-ramp right now.”

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