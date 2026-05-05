Van Jones: Things Are So ‘Nutty’, Fetterman’s Considered a Republican for Being Pro-Israel, Anti-Open Borders

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Commentator Van Jones responded to efforts to convince Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to leave the party by saying that “it just shows you how nutty things have gotten, that somebody who wants to stick up for Israel and doesn’t want an open border, somehow, now has to be a Republican. That’s completely insane. I think that John Fetterman would not fit in in the Republican Party any better than I would.”

Jones said, “I think he is a moderate Democrat, and that should not be illegal in this party. My God, you have to agree on 100% of 100% of the Berkeley, California agenda to be a Democrat? It doesn’t make any sense. We’ve always had moderate Democrats, progressive Democrats. We’ve always had some people who didn’t fit the mold, from Manchin, going back in the day, Scoop Jackson. Like, what the heck? Like, it just shows you how nutty things have gotten, that somebody who wants to stick up for Israel and doesn’t want an open border, somehow, now has to be a Republican. That’s completely insane. I think that John Fetterman would not fit in in the Republican Party any better than I would. He is 93% on the Democrats’ side. 93%. How –.”

CNN Senior Political Commentator former Trump campaign adviser David Urban then cut in to say, “But your party doesn’t want him, Van.”

Jones responded, “No. Hey, listen, I think a lot of this stuff is just what people do to throw shade and criticism. John Fetterman is a great man. He’s a great American. He’s a maverick. We need people like that in this party, and we need more people who speak their minds. I don’t get it. He’s not going to be a Republican. And he should be able to be a Democrat and not get a bunch of nonsense thrown at him.”

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