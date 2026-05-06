Dem Rep. Sykes: GOP Redrawing Districts Means Minorities Lose Representation, We Might Do Same to Win

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH) said that if Republicans redraw districts in the South, non-white communities “will not have the same representation that is very thoughtful and considerate of the very unique circumstances that they are used to.” And responded to the prospect of Democrats breaking up communities by saying that “we know, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. And Donald Trump attempting to steal five seats from Texas meant that other states needed to step up, meet the moment, and make sure that people were being represented fairly and they did not steal the United States House of Representatives from beneath us.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Southern state Republicans are trying to capitalize on the Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act decision to wipe out Democratic House seats. What does that mean for November?”

Sykes responded, “[Q]uite frankly, there is no way for them to win or keep the majority without cheating. And that’s exactly what they’re doing. We saw it happen in Texas. Now it’s starting in other Southern states. But the fact still remains that they are only cheating, because they know that they cannot win.”

Davis then asked, “By some estimates, Republicans could redraw more than a dozen Democratic seats across the Deep South. How will that ultimately impact those communities of color?”

Sykes answered, “Well, they will not have the same representation that is very thoughtful and considerate of the very unique circumstances that they are used to. However, Democrats did not unilaterally disarm, we have been fighting back in states all over, and making sure that we are pushing back, including here in Ohio, we saw it in California, we saw it recently in Virginia, because we are here to make sure that folks know that we are fighting for them. We’re fighting for the future of this country, but, most importantly, for their American Dream.”

Davis then asked, “Some Democrats could respond with aggressive new maps in blue states like Illinois, Colorado, and New York. Would you support that, even if it meant breaking up some communities into new districts?”

Sykes responded, “Well, we know, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. And Donald Trump attempting to steal five seats from Texas meant that other states needed to step up, meet the moment, and make sure that people were being represented fairly and they did not steal the United States House of Representatives from beneath us. And so, I am encouraged by our colleagues who are fighting back, who are ensuring that their voices and the communities all across this country are being heard and not silenced by Donald Trump and the Republicans, who are only attempting to cheat the American public.”

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