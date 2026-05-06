Van Jones: ‘Whole Bunch of People in My Party’ ‘Just Like Throwing Rocks at Israel’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Commentator Van Jones responded to some Democrats demanding the Trump administration disclose Israel has a nuclear program by saying that there’s no national security purpose behind the move and “it just seems like there are a whole bunch of people in my party who just like throwing rocks at Israel.”

Jones said, “What is the point? We already know that they have nukes. If the United States forces them to cough up the furball, how is that in the interests of the United States? I just don’t — I’m sure there’s some point, I just don’t know what the point is. Can anybody explain to me, like, what — how does it –? It seems to me it’s just another attempt to — on the — to the left wing of my party, to throw a rock at Israel. And it just seems like there are a whole bunch of people in my party who just like throwing rocks at Israel.”

He added, “This is just political.”

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