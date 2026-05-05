Robert Garcia: ‘Much of’ California’s Affordability Issues Are on Trump, ‘He’s Never Focused On’ Affordability

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) responded to arguments that Democrats have created cost of living issues in California since they run the state by saying that “much of that is also, I’m going to put, right now, the blame on Donald Trump. Gas prices are going out of control because of the war in Iran. Affordability, he’s never focused on.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “What do you say to critics who look at California and they say it encapsulates the cost of living problems that — they argue that Democrats created the cost of living problems in California, whether it’s housing, whether it’s gas with regulation, and other things, because it is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, and Democrats have been in charge.”

Garcia answered, “Look, Democrats in California, we produce more federal support than any other state and then some across the country. When you think about programs that people are benefiting [from] across the Midwest, across the South, [many] of those resources are coming from California, from California innovation, from Silicon Valley, from our economy, which is still one of the strongest, not just in the country, but around the world. Look, we have real issues here in the state. At the top of that list is issues around affordability of homes, being able to purchase a home, rent, what’s happening right now across the state on gas prices. But much of that is also, I’m going to put, right now, the blame on Donald Trump. Gas prices are going out of control because of the war in Iran. Affordability, he’s never focused on. And so, at the end of the day, what’s happening at the national level, which is what — House Republicans or the president are impacting our state. But our current governor is doing everything we can to push back on Donald Trump. And I am confident that whoever gets elected governor in this round will do the same thing.”

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