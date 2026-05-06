Markwayne Mullin, Tom Homan Promise More Deportations, Less Street Drama

President Donald Trump’s cabinet members are promising to deport many more migrants in the next year, mostly via a low-profile policy that counters the anti-ICE coverage by the establishment’s media.

“I wanted to get DHS [Department of Homeland Security] out of the headlines so our ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents, our CBP [Customs and Border Patrol] agents, and all the other law enforcement agencies we have underneath DHS could go do their job without being harassed by the media,” Markwayne Mullin, the new homeland security secretary, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

He added:

That doesn’t mean we’re slowing down even even a little bit. In fact, just yesterday, we arrested over 1,900 individuals. We have over 60,000 individuals that are currently being detained, going through the process of being deported. Last week, we deported over 2,700.

“It’s not lesser enforcement — it’s smarter enforcement,” border czar Tom Homan told CBS’s Colombian-born, pro-migration reporter, Camilo Montoya-Galvez, who tried to get Homan to forswear deporting non-violent migrants.

The reporters did not ask Mullin about policies to reduce the fraudulent inflow of legalized white-collar H-1B migrants into middle-class Americans’ jobs at Fortune 500 companies.

The deportation promises come after a top agency shakeup, amid massive resistance from establishment political forces, and before the critical 2026 midterm election.

The promises may reassure the many pro-American groups who worry that business interests are freezing Trump’s campaign promises for mass deportation.

Deportations have levelled off since January, and are now running at roughly 1,200 people a day, or 440,000 a year, according to analyst Austin Kocher. In addition, many more migrants are self-deporting, either quietly or after being arrested.

“I absolutely applaud the Trump administration for everything that they have done in Phase One [of the deportation campaign],” Rosemary Jenks, a founder of the news Mass Deportation Campaign, told Breitbart News in early April.

“But Phase One was focused on criminal aliens, the ‘Worst of the Worst,’ and it’s time now to move to Phase Two,” the mass deportations of non-violent, working migrants, she told Breitbart News.

The group has drafted a playbook to help Trump’s deputies quietly harness legal authorities to quickly detain and deport the millions of migrants who reduce Americans’ wages, raise their rents, and slow vital workplace automation, she said:

We don’t take away anything that the Trump administration has done. They have done yeoman’s work on this issue, we absolutely applaud them for that. We’re trying to give them ideas for how to ramp it up.

In the last several months, the administration has taken many steps to clear away many of the elite-created logistical and legal obstacles that were intended to slow the popular deportations mandated by Trump’s 2024 election win.

The establishment’s bitter resistance to Trump’s mandate is managed by lavishly funded progressives, coordinated immigration lawyers, Democratic-nominated judges, and Wall Street lobby groups.

It is also backed by business-funded legislators, including the 20 GOP supporters of Rep. Maria Salazar’s salary-slicing, rent-raising, revenue-expanding, government-growing, cheap labor bill.

President Joe Biden imported almost 10 million “inadmissible” illegal migrants, likely boosting the resident population of illegals up to near 20 million. The inflow added up to roughly 6,200 illegal migrants per day. The inflow provided investors with additional workers, renters, and consumers, and Democratic urban political machines with additional clients and taxpayers.

Biden’s flood was in addition to several million legalized migrants and “visa worker” migrants, such as the H-1B workers who are being used to transfer millions of white-collar jobs to Indians.

The overall migrant inflow added up to almost one new migrant for every American birth during Biden’s tenure. It also flatlined wages, spiked inflation, raised housing prices, and pushed many Americans out of high-opportunity cities and careers.

Trump’s agents are declaring confidence that the new, lower-profile strategy will raise deportation numbers.

“You ain’t seen shit yet,” Homan told an event for police professionals in Phoenix, Arizona, according to CNN. “This year will be a good year — mass deportations are coming.”

The deportations will focus on criminals — but also include all illegals, he said. “I don’t care how long you’ve been here, if you’re here illegally, entered this country illegally, you cheated. You cheated the system,” he told the police event.

“No, absolutely positively, we’re not slowing down one bit,” Mullin said.