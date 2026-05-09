Brazile on Bernie Sanders: I Pay a Lot of Taxes

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” ABC News Contributor and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said that she pays a ton of taxes but people who are wealthy are able to hire accountants to find loopholes in the tax code and “understand how to get tax breaks when they want to move their companies into a state” and get tax breaks for doing so.

While discussing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) claims that rich people don’t pay taxes, host Bill Maher said, “I pay a shitton of taxes.”

Brazile responded, “Me too.”

Brazile added that Sanders’ point is that he believes “we live in two Americas, two Americas, and it’s wrong that one set of Americans can no longer afford the American Dream. One set of Americans keep working harder and having to pay more, and the other set seems like the rules are working for them. So, that’s Bernie’s point.”

She further stated, “And wealthy Americans can afford accountants that can find those loopholes. They understand how to get tax breaks when they want to move their companies into a state and say, hey, if you make sure I don’t have to pay property taxes for the next 20 years — look, the system is not working.”

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