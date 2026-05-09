Maher, Brazile: ‘Very Often’ People Can’t Use Healthcare Under Obamacare

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and ABC News Contributor and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile acknowledged that “very often” people are not able to use the healthcare they have under Obamacare, and Maher said that Republican attempts at sabotaging the legislation are a factor in this.

Brazile said, “More Americans have healthcare because of Obamacare.”

Maher responded, “Well, they have healthcare, but it is true that, very often, they can’t use it, because — now, part of that is because the Republicans tried every way they could to ratf*ck Obamacare after it was passed.”

Brazile agreed with Maher’s point about people not being able to use healthcare, but said that Republicans “don’t have a replacement for it. So, until you have a replacement, we should keep what is working, that keep[s] America healthy and safe.” She also criticized the One Big Beautiful Bill and said that people can’t afford healthcare.

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