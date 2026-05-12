Kaine: Gas Tax Suspension Is ‘a Peanut’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that a gas tax suspension is “a peanut” and ending the war in Iran would be a much bigger help on gas prices.

Co-host Peter O’Dowd asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:25] “President Trump and some Republicans are now floating the idea of suspending the federal gas tax to bring prices down. It works out to about $0.18 a gallon. Is that something you would support if it came up for a vote in the Senate?”

Kaine answered, “I think Virginians and Americans, Peter, they’re not stupid. The president has started a war that he shouldn’t have started, and they’re paying $1.50 more per gallon. Virginians buy 8 million gallons of oil every day, so that’s like $12 million that they would pay more. So, he’s increased prices by $1.50 because of his foolish actions, and now he’s saying, oh, but why don’t I give you $0.18 of it back? Virginians view that as, like, you’re offering us a peanut and we’re supposed to think that’s a good idea?”

O’Dowd then cut in to ask if that was a no and to say that an $0.18 decrease could help those who drive a lot.

Kaine responded, “Yeah, well, you know what would help more? Let’s stop a war that we shouldn’t be in. That would help an awful lot more.”

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