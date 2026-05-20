Dem Rep. Subramanyam: Environmental Regulations Do Increase Gas Prices

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) acknowledged that environmental regulations do raise gas prices and also said that “we’re picking and choosing winners in the industry. The Trump administration has halted a lot of green energy projects, and many of them would actually lower the cost of energy.”

Subramanyam said Democrats would lower gas prices by ending the war in Iran, Democrats have put forward bills on affordability that haven’t been put on the floor, and things that are being voted on would raise costs.

Guest host Batya Ungar-Sargon then said, “But I’m assuming you would reverse all of Trump’s, like, drill, baby, drill, all of his pro-energy stuff. He likes coal, and all these environmental restrictions definitely raise the cost of gas.”

Subramanyam responded, “Yeah, but let’s talk about energy for a second because we’re picking and choosing winners in the industry. The Trump administration has halted a lot of green energy projects, and many of them would actually lower the cost of energy. And so to see that happen and to see our adversaries become leaders in clean energy is disconcerting and hurts us long-term. And so that’s where things are headed long-term, and we’re losing in that playing field as well. So, it’s not just about gas. It’s also about the entire energy sector.”

He added that he would support “at least a temporary reduction of the gas tax.”

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