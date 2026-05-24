Thom Tillis: Congress Will Defund the ‘Bogus’ Anti-Weaponization Fund

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Congress would defund President Donald Trump’s so-called anti-weaponization fund.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Does Congress have the authority to stop this $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund?”

Tillis said, “I think that it wouldn’t surprise me if we get back to reconciliation, and I believe that we should because the underlying bill funding Homeland Security, because the Democrats have refused to even shut down our government, we’ve got to get back to it. But I wouldn’t at all doubt that there will be amendments to rescind the agreement and, to defund it, to do whatever they can.”

“And it’s a shame, because Todd, Blanche, the acting attorney general was coming to the lunch for was describing the anti-fraud, funding that they want it, that we’re not there’s no way that we’re going to be in a position to find $1.5 billion for an anti-fraud division when we’ve got this bogus 1776 — I called I call it a payout pot for punks,” he continued. “That, you just can’t have those two equivalent numbers at the same time. It makes no sense. So it’s politically tone deaf. Whoever did it should be fired. Let’s figure out a way to help people who are victims of warfare, but not people who were convicted by a jury of their peers or are pled guilty to assaulting a police officer.”

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