Tillis: Paxton Is a Failure, ‘He Doesn’t Deserve to Be in the U.S. Senate’

On Sunday, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) criticized Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), saying he did not deserve to win.

Host Jake Tapper said, “I wonder, you mentioned how the president was attacking you as a RINO, in addition, of course, the president defeated and pushed to defeat Senator Bill Cassidy in his Republican primary in Louisiana not long ago. And now the president’s endorsing the ethically challenged Ken Paxton in his race against incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn. And there’s a chance that Cornyn is going to lose his primary on Tuesday. Is there going to be pushback, not just from you, but from Cassidy and Cornyn, Senator McConnell, when it comes to all sorts of things, the ballroom, the anti-weaponization fund, anything else?”

Tillis said, “Well, number one, I hate that Bill Cassidy lost. He’s a great American, great senator. And I still look forward to working with him through the remaining tenure, our tenure here in the U.S. Senate. Cornyn the same thing. And to call Paxton ethically challenged us to call Jeffrey Dahmer suffering from an eating disorder. This guy is an empty suit. And we’ll do us no service by being in the U.S. Congress. I hope that Texans realize how tough John Cornyn is, how pro-Second Amendment he is, how pro-limited government he is, how pro-America First he is. And when they go to the polls on Tuesday, I hope that they know that they’ve got a great American who deserves reelection. And the other guy is going to be nothing but an anchor on our conference for as long as he’s in the U.S. Senate.”

He added, “I’m being unambiguous on Paxton. He is a failure. He doesn’t deserve to be in the U.S. Senate. And John Cornyn is one of the most powerful, one of the most influential, one of the most patriotic members I’ve had the privilege to serve with over the last 11 years.”

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