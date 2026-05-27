Van Hollen: Netanyahu Trying to Mess Up Iran Deal, ‘Especially’ If It’s ‘to Just Get Out of There, Which We Should Have Done’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are “trying to screw up any kind of agreement” with Iran, “especially if it’s a face-saving agreement to just get out of there, which we should have done a long time ago.”

Van Hollen said, “Well, Chris, this has been a blunder from the start, and we should stop digging the hole that we’ve been digging from day one. Look, Lindsey Graham, Mike Pompeo, and all of these folks have a different objective than, I believe, the president, although we also don’t know the president’s objective. But they, like Prime Minister Netanyahu, want to see total chaos in Iran. Their objective from the beginning has been regime change.”

He added, “I think what Lindsey Graham and Prime Minister Netanyahu are doing [is] just trying to screw up any kind of agreement, even if it’s a face-saving agreement — especially if it’s a face-saving agreement to just get out of there, which we should have done a long time ago.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett