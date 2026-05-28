China Committee Chair: Still ‘Unanswered Questions’ with Algorithm and ‘Concerns About Data Security’ with TikTok

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chair John Moolenaar (R-MI) stated that, with TikTok, there has been an improvement, but there are still “unanswered questions in terms of the content algorithm, how much control there might be still connected with the Chinese Communist Party.” And “I still have some concerns about data security.”

Moolenaar said, “I think, with TikTok, we have made progress. You look at the American ownership, the ByteDance ownership is below the 20% threshold. I still have some unanswered questions in terms of the content algorithm, how much control there might be still connected with the Chinese Communist Party. I still have some concerns about data security. We have requested that the U.S.A. TikTok CEO come and meet with our committee to discuss these concerns and alleviate those concerns.”

He continued, “But the president has approved a deal that meets — he’s made the — determined that it meets the criteria of the law. I still would like to have the answers to those questions, to be able to assure the American people that it’s safe and not — and their data is not at risk.”

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