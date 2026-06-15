Dem Sen. Kelly: Trump Iran Policy the ‘Height of Incompetence’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran were the “height of incompetence.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “I got to start with this new reporting coming out of Axios, that U.S. intelligence has raised serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to make the nuclear concessions. And that Director Ratcliffe of the CIA, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have all expressed concerns about the agreement. What’s your reaction to that?”

Kelly said, “I’m not surprised to hear that. I haven’t verified that. I haven’t seen the intelligence you’re talking about. But, you know, as I listen to, you know, how you describe this, agreement, this one and a half page MoU that is going to be signed and then 60 days of negotiation. I mean, the word that comes to mind to me is incompetence.”

He added, “I mean, just from the start of this thing at the end of February, earlier this year, I mean, the decision to go to war against Iran without a strategic goal or a plan, no timeline, no way to get out of it, not realizing or at least not accepting, the president not understanding that the Strait of Hormuz can be closed and what the consequences of that were. And remember when we got into this thing, it wasn’t initially about nuclear weapons. It was about regime change. So, you know, just along the way, and I think we’re probably closer to the beginning of this than we are to the end. But I just keep thinking that this is just been it’s just the height of incompetence with this government.”

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