Homan: Around 64% of ICE Apprehensions Are Criminals, ‘That’s a Good Number’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that the percentage of people detained by ICE with a criminal conviction or pending charges “was about 70%. Right now, I think we’re about 64%. But you know what? That’s a good number.” And 60% criminal, 40% non-criminal “is a good mix.”

Homan said, “The bottom line is, we say a criminal is those who have a criminal conviction or pending criminal charges, which means we found them in the jail cell, locked in a jail cell, which means they’re probably not a choir boy, right?”

He continued, “So, it was about 70%. Right now, I think we’re about 64%. But you know what? That’s a good number. For the people who say, well, you need to arrest everybody. I tell them, look, let’s say 60, 40, I think 60% criminal, 40% non-criminal is a good mix. I think it’s better than 40% criminal and 60% non-criminal. But everybody’s on the table.”

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