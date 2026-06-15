Vance: Iran Reconstruction Fund Paid by Gulf States, What Iran Has to Do to Get Money Is ‘Fundamentally’ up to Gulf States

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, Vice President JD Vance said that the reconstruction fund for Iran would be paid by Gulf states, not the U.S., and what Iran will have to do to get that money is “fundamentally between the Gulf states and Iran.”

Host Tom Llamas asked, “You mentioned this morning, a $300 billion reconstruction fund that would be paid for by Gulf states to Iran, right? What, specifically, does Iran have to do to get that money?”

Vance answered, “Well, first of all, that’s fundamentally between the Gulf states and Iran. What we have said is, again, that, if the Iranians are behaving like a normal country, and if they make their country investable, then the Gulf Arab states are going to decide, may decide to invest in that country, invest in their infrastructure, invest in their incredible resources. But I think it’s important, not a single dime of that money comes from the United States. And in order for Iran to get that benefit, they have to show the Gulf Arab states that they’re behaving like a normal country.”

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