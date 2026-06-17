Murphy: ‘Iran Won, Trump Surrendered’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) declared victory for Iran by saying President Donald Trump surrendered to Iran.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Your colleague, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, said this is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades. I mean, do you agree with him?

Murphy said, “Well, he’s right in that this entire war is the worst foreign policy blunder of the last 20 years. And this deal is just evidence of that. I mean, this is an insane deal. And, well, there might be confusion over when it was signed or executed. There’s not a lot of confusion about what the deal is. Yeah, it’s a multi-billion dollar pay off to Iran in exchange for nothing. Right. Iran says, as you pointed out, they’re not going to get a nuclear weapon. They already made that concession. They’re reopening the strait. It was open before the war. They are agreeing to sit down to nuclear talks. They were willing to sit down in nuclear talks before the war began. So the agreement is basically just we lift oil sanctions and Iran does nothing. That’s it. That’s a humiliation. Now, I’m somebody that wants this war to end basically on any terms. But this is just proof positive that the war got America nothing. Iran won, Trump surrendered. And that’s essentially what this deal represents.”

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