Hawley: Iran’s Nuclear Program ‘Buried Under 1,000 Feet of Rubble,’ ‘Not Going Anywhere’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that while details about the terms of the agreement between Iran and the United States were not clear, there had been substantive improvements in Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

“Senator, the war started a few months ago because Iran could not be trusted,” guest host Brian Kilmeade said. “They’re on a path to a nuclear weapon. They weren’t going to be stopped. The funding of the proxies was continuing. Israel is constantly under attack. Anything in this MOU makes you feel as though any of that behavior has changed?

Hawley replied, “Well, Brian, I haven’t seen the final text yet, but I’ll tell you what I like for sure what I’ve heard reported: Number one, that the Strait is going to reopen. That’s going to be great for the American economy. It’s going to be great for oil prices, gas prices, fertilizer prices in my state of Missouri. I like the fact that the president has gotten a ceasefire here that will now extend. I like the fact that their nuclear program, Iran’s, is buried under 1,000 feet of rubble, and it’s not going anywhere, Brian. I mean, the president made sure that it is buried. I believe it is buried for good. Those are all good things.”

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