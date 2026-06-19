Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair: ‘I Fight ICE Every Day,’ Have Been Doing So for a Long Time

During an interview with CBS’s “The Takeout” on Thursday, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said that he fights ICE “every day” and he has been fighting against ICE for a long time.

Espaillat said, “ICE is a very personal issue to me. I came from the Dominican Republic as a young boy on a visitor’s visa, overstayed a visa, found myself with no papers, had to go back and get my green card, and then come back with a green card, become a U.S. citizen, a voter, and now I’m a member of Congress, what an American story. And so, this is very personal to me. I fight ICE every day, not just when it’s popular, not just when they conduct a raid. I’ve been fighting them since they were the Migra.”

He continued, “And so, I know this very well. I took Trump to court and won. Now we’re able to inspect detention centers, exercise our oversight duties as members of Congress. I sued the IRS and we won and they weren’t able to give confidential information of immigrant taxpayers to ICE. And I even pushed the airlines around and they had to dismantle this structure that they had where they were selling passing your data to ICE. So, I’ve won. I’ve fought the administration and won.”

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