Warren on if Dems Should Believe in Abolishing Borders, Police: ‘Don’t Know’ Nominee Who Said That

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a question on Democratic U.S. House nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier’s prior calls for eliminating borders, prisons, and police and whether Democratic candidates should hold those sentiments by saying that “I don’t know her, I’m not familiar with what she’s written.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “We’ve talked a lot about candidate quality in these races and what this has looked like. We’ve talked about Mamdani’s success last night and the candidates that he backed. But are Democrats also overlooking some unsavory things that their own candidates have done? I’m thinking of one candidate that Mayor Mamdani had backed that won last night in New York, who, CNN KFILE reviewed hundreds of her posts, Darializa Chevalier, had a lot of them, that said, ‘[A] world without borders—[just like] a world without prisons or police—is possible, necessary, [and] the only moral way forward.’ She said, ‘abolish the border’, ‘All deportation is wrong.’ Are those sentiments that you think Democratic candidates should hold?”

Warren responded, “Look, I don’t know her, I’m not familiar with what she’s written. But I will tell you something: There is one of the three candidates that Mayor Mamdani endorsed last night, whom I’ve known for a long time, and that’s Brad Lander.” And then turned to praising Lander.

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