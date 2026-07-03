Dem Rep. Lynch: Democratic Socialists ‘Hit Upon’ Saying ‘Democracy Isn’t Working’, Try Something New

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) discussed recent results in Democratic primaries for the U.S. House and said that “the far left, especially the Democratic Socialists, have hit upon something, where socialism is not a new idea, but they are saying to us, in Congress, and to the government, look, democracy isn’t working for us anymore, and we’re willing to try something different.”

Lynch began by saying that, in New York, Gaza was a key issue, but he’s unsure if that’s the case in other parts of the country and he’s unsure what the dynamic was in Colorado’s primary races.

He added, “I think, in general, though, I would say that the far left, especially the Democratic Socialists, have hit upon something, where socialism is not a new idea, but they are saying to us, in Congress, and to the government, look, democracy isn’t working for us anymore, and we’re willing to try something different. And, so, we’ve got to respond to that. We’ve got to show them that democracy works for them, because they’ve got a point on the cost of living, the ability to buy a home, the American Dream, in essence. We’re failing this generation. And it’s young people who feel like they’ve missed that opportunity, and they’re rightfully angry about that. And we, as a party, have to address that.”

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