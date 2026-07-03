Murphy: If Dems Gain Power, We Have to ‘Reform’ the Filibuster

Friday on the “Nobody Knows Anything” podcast, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said if Democrats regained the Senate, they had to “reform the filibuster.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MURPHY: Yeah, I mean, I of course we’re going to have to compromise, but we’re not going to get any of this stuff done as long as the filibuster stops us from doing it, and if Democrats gain power, we are going to have to reform the filibuster so we can get our core economic ideas done, or nobody is going to vote for us ever again.

JESSIE LEHRICH: And I should have done this research, but do you support just striking — getting rid of it altogether?

MURPHY: I guess I would sort of prefer the idea of reform first. I don’t mind the idea of a talking filibuster, you know, having to put some work into it, but I absolutely believe that Republicans have the system rigged because they only need 50 votes to get the stuff they care about done, which is nominations to the Supreme Court and tax cuts. So all we would be doing is updating the Senate rules so that Republicans’ priorities can get done with 50 votes and Democrats’ priorities can get done with 50 votes.