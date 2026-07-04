CNN’s, NYT’s Garcia-Navarro: ‘Especially in Schools,’ Kids Aren’t Taught Value of Patriotism

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” CNN Contributor and New York Times “The Interview” co-host Lulu Garcia-Navarro stated that “we are raising a generation, especially in schools, where we do not teach them the value of civics, we do not teach them the value of engaging in a sense of patriotism.”

Garcia-Navarro said, “I do think that we are raising a generation, especially in schools, where we do not teach them the value of civics, we do not teach them the value of engaging in a sense of patriotism.”

She added, “I’m an immigrant. I come from an immigrant family. You talk to immigrants, there is an enormous sense of pride in this country. You come to when you are swearing — doing your swearing-in ceremony, and it is just like an enormously prideful moment. But I do think we’ve lost that sense of unity and that sense of pride around the flag.”

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