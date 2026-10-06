Michigan Muslim socialist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed implied that the United States was responsible for the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and the violence of it just days before the bombing at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan killed 13 American service members, seeming to echo his campaign surrogate Hasan Piker, who said that America was “pound for pound” worse than Al-Qaeda.

In newly discovered tweets, El-Sayed blamed “our country’s imperialism” for conditions in Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, and claimed U.S. sanctions contributed to Iran’s COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 15, 2021, El-Sayed said people should be “concerned with what’s happening in #Kabul today,” but blamed it on “the fateful choice 20 yrs ago to wage endless, aimless war in pursuit of an undefined mission under G. W. Bush.”

El-Sayed posted several times apologias for Middle Eastern terrorists, blaming American “imperialism” for the rise of extremists in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

On January 3, 2020, El-Sayed blamed “[o]ur country’s imperialism” for creating the conditions that led to the Iranian regime, the “circumstances” in Iraq, the destruction of the Iran deal, and emboldening the Saudis in Yemen.

On March 24, 2020, Abdul El-Sayed blamed U.S. sanctions on Iran for contributing to that country’s COVID-19 pandemic.

El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, faces Republican Mike Rogers in the closely divided state. Republicans have not won a Senate race in Michigan since 1994.

Recent Fox News polling indicates a tight race between the two, with El-Sayed at 50 percent and Rogers at 49 percent.

Rogers’ campaign has pointed out El-Sayed’s numerous ties to terrorist organizations, including some who have given him campaign contributions, as Breitbart News has reported.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.