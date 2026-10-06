Watch Live: Border Security, Public Safety, and American Sovereignty with Markwayne Mullin

Breitbart News hosts Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin for a discussion on border security, public safety, and American sovereignty on Tuesday, October 6.

Mullin will speak with Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about the important work the Trump administration has done to secure the border, deport dangerous illegal alien criminals, and secure America’s sovereignty in the western hemisphere as voters prepare to go to the polls for the midterm elections in November.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN and ALFA Institute, will present a clear picture of the White House’s work to reverse the open borders insanity of the Biden administration and make Americans more prosperous and secure.

“A nation without borders is no nation at all, and it’s clear America finally has a president who understands this,” Boyle stated in announcing the event. “But DHS has so much more going on than just immigration, including fighting terrorism, protecting the homeland from foreign adversaries, and working with law enforcement nationwide, so we are extremely excited to host Secretary Mullin at our next event.”

CGCN’s Sam Geduldig noted Secretary Mullin is “one of the Republican Party’s most authentic and effective voices because he has actually lived the life Washington spends so much time talking about.”

“He understands working people, knows how to fight, and never forgets who sent him there,” he added. “CGCN was proud to help bring this important conversation together with Breitbart.”

The event is the latest in a series of policy discussions with members of the Trump White House and Congress, following discussions with Vice President JD Vance, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and more.