Enforcing the nation’s immigration laws is helping stabilize rents and home prices for Americans, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle at an event in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

At the event, hosted by Breitbart News, Mullin said interior immigration enforcement is partly responsible for stabilizing rents and home prices across the United States — a theme the Trump administration has pitched to voters ahead of the midterm elections.

“When you allow that many people to come in, it puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the housing prices,” Mullin said. “So when we go into areas, and we do immigration enforcement, when we leave, we see the average … rent drop by about six percent … you’ve got to have national security and affordability at the same time.”

Business Insider reported Tuesday that home prices in cities across Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon, and Colorado, among others, are falling as “inventory piles up” and interest rates stay above seven percent.

A recent report from the left-wing Brookings Institution admitted that former President Joe Biden’s allowing millions of migrants to flood into American communities “caused rents to rise by 1.4 to 1.6 percent” while reducing average wages by as much as 1.5 percent.

The Brookings Institution report followed a series of research papers that suggested Biden’s mass migration had a net negative impact on Americans, their jobs, their earnings, and housing prices.

In June, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported that the impact of mass immigration caused housing prices to rise from early 2021 to early 2024 and found that adding more people to the U.S. population drove up costs.

A Housing and Urban Development investigation published last year found that Biden’s importing of millions of migrants drove up prices for Americans who are low-income but do not receive public assistance.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has repeatedly suggested that “mass unfettered immigration … pushed up rents, especially for working Americans” under the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.