NGO’s Expose Mexico’s Political Elite Over Stolen Money Destined For Children’s Cancer Medication

A group of private organizations filed a series of complaints with Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office accusing key members of Mexico’s ruling party of receiving stolen federal funds destined for pediatric cancer treatments. The groups claim theft of the missing funds led to the deaths of more than 5,000 children with cancer.

Those named in the complaint include Andres Lopez Beltran, the son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his close business associates.

This week, the organizations Parents of Children with Cancer, De Corazon AC, and Fundacion Nicoatole went to the FGR where they filed a formal complaint against Lopez Beltran and Jorge Amilcar Olan, accusing them of genocide, murder, and organized crime.

In a prepared statement, the organizations point to a series of illegally obtained contracts by Amilcar Olan’s companies, which relied on Lopez Beltran’s connections and funneled millions in federal funding into ghost companies that allegedly embezzled the money. As a result of the scheme, thousands of children throughout Mexico went without cancer medicines, with over 5,000 of them dying, the statement alleges.

It remains unclear whether Mexican authorities will act on the complaint, since in recent months Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and her government have publicly defended Lopez Beltran and claimed he is not under investigation. This despite being publicly linked to large-scale cartel-fuel smuggling operations. As Breitbart Texas reported, the U.S. government revoked Lopez Beltran’s tourist visa and is reportedly investigating him over those allegations.

A series of news articles and statements from rival politicians in Mexico claim that Lopez Beltran relied on Amilcar Olan not only to move money from illegal fuel, but also to embezzle government funds through a series of government contracts moved into shell companies. Despite the allegations, Mexico’s government is also protecting Amilcar Olan, who has since fled the country and has been spotted living in Europe.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.