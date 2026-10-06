Exclusive: DHS Chief Mullin Calls Democrats ‘Anti-Law Enforcement’ for Wanting to Abolish ICE

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin called Democrats who want to abolish the agency, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), “anti-law enforcement” during an event with Breitbart News on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

“We have the job of protecting the homeland and it should never be controversial … what it really comes down to is they’re anti-law enforcement,” Mullin told Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle when asked about the Democrats’ plans for the agency should they retake Congress in this year’s midterms.

“My theory behind that is … the only way you can take a Republic and turn it into a socialist, communist country, is you’ve got to fabricate chaos,” Mullin said. “If there’s no chaos, you’ve got to create the chaos.”

Mullin’s remarks come after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) held a press conference last month where they suggested abolishing DHS, ICE and, more significantly, all immigration detention facilities.

“Today we are saying we want to abolish ICE,” Ramirez said. “We’re saying we want to end the detention that is creating profits for corporations at the expense of our very own family, friends, and neighbors.”

“As a member of the Committee of Homeland Security, I am clear that DHS must be held accountable for their violence,” Ramirez continued. “You see, they’ve never demonstrated commitment to our rights, to due process, to the rule of law, or human dignity, and we know that an administration and their cronies that are profiting off our pain are not those that are going to center humanity. And DHS must be dismantled.”

Meanwhile, Jayapal suggested that illegal aliens held in federal detention ought to be released.

“We are here today to say this simple message: Shut it down. Shut it down. Shut down the private for-profit detention centers. Stop the incarceration of 65,000 immigrants in these for-profit facilities every single night, at enormous cost to taxpayers and enormous cruelty to detainees,” Jayapal said. “Stop treating people like animals with rotting food, dirty and insufficient water, and terrible medical care. We demand justice and accountability for all of this, and we will shut it down.”

WATCH — Mullin: Dems Want to Abolish DHS to Cause Chaos and Usher in Communism

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.