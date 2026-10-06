Exclusive — Sec. Markwayne Mullin: DHS Employing ‘Equipment That I Can’t Talk About’ at Border

The Department of Homeland Security is employing equipment at the border that cannot even be talked about, Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed during an event with Breitbart News.

Speaking with Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at Tuesday’s event, Mullin walked through the overarching differences between the Biden administration and Trump administration in terms of border security. The response has been twofold, dealing with the border and the interior.

“The border wall, first of all, we’re building at a record pace right now. It took us some time to get the infrastructure back in place. A lot of the material was sold. A contractor canceled. We had an issue with California, who was threatening anybody that was working on the wall that they’d be barred from doing state contracts. We had to get courts involved in it,” Mullin said, noting that they still have some issues they are working out.

“But once we got the land put in place, we’ve been moving. We should have the primary wall and secondary wall, and I’ll explain the difference to you. The primary wall is the first wall that goes from the Pacific to the Gulf of America. Some of it’s the water barrier, some of it’s land, and some of it is a smart wall where we have technology. When someone comes across it, we can tell exactly if it’s a man, if it’s a woman, depending on their gait, their weight. You can tell how many are there,” he said, noting that they also have drones to help track border crossers as well.

Additionally, they also have equipment that Mullin said he cannot even speak about.

“In some of the higher sectors that may funnel them to it, we actually have some equipment that I can’t talk about, but it’s non-lethal. Not less lethal; it’s non-lethal, but it’s enough to get their attention,” the secretary said, explaining that all of that comprises the “primary” wall.

The secondary wall, he continued, “would like to be 120 feet off from the primary wall, but it’s in — and where the issues we’re having with, you know, land, especially in some of our red state or blue states, we can only go 60 because that’s the Roosevelt Reservation that exists everywhere except in Texas — and then we can only be 60 feet.”

“The reason between that is, when it’s getting cut or getting compromised, getting climbed over, it gives us more time to respond. What we saw with the primary wall, the first wall we put up, is the cartels got really quick at getting plasma cutters there, being able to cut the wall, get people in, and rush them through,” he said, explaining that the second wall is necessary to slow them down and give the border agents a chance to respond.

Further, he said the second wall is “much more difficult to get through.”

“And then we have a road that where we have a secondary and primary wall. We had to build a road between the two, so we can respond very quick and get there. Even if they had ladders, which we went from some of these walls were 18 feet, we’ve stretched them up to 30 feet now. So ladders are much more difficult to get over, and then to get it up over and then get down the other side, people will probably jump at 18 feet… most people aren’t willing to let go at 30 feet. That’s a much different drop,” he said, making it clear that the border is already “highly” secured at this point.

WATCH the full event below: