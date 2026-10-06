Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin touted the economic benefits of a secure border during a policy event with Breitbart News, noting that national security ultimately “brings more business” to the United States.

Mullin addressed the leftist argument that the country needs mass migration for economic growth, particularly in light of the net negative migration numbers that the U.S. is seeing.

“Two things that you got to look at on mass migration that debunk that argument,” Mullin began, explaining that “national security brings more businesses because it brings stability than anything else.”

“Because if they know they can trust the government, they know they can be in a safe area. They know they don’t have to worry about their equipment being ripped off. They can know that their employees are going to be safe coming to and from work. They know that they might have employees that could pass a drug test and show up,” Mullin said, adding, “Having stability in law enforcement and security is the most important thing.”

National security is impossible without border security, he continued, as one does not know who is in the country if border security is non-existent or as lax as it was during the Biden administration.

That in itself “becomes a major problem,” the secretary said.

Further, Mullin said mass migration puts pressure on the housing prices, making things more difficult for the American people economically.

“So when we go into areas and we do immigration enforcement, when we leave, we see the average house rent drop by about six percent,” he revealed. “So if they can’t afford to live in the area that the employer or the manufacturer is building because they’re priced out of the market, then they can’t get the people there to begin with.”

“So you got to have national security and you got to have affordability at the same time, which … those two run hand in hand,” he said, clarifying that they are not “anti-immigration.”

“We’re not anti-immigration. We’re just saying that you got to follow our nation’s laws. What we’re saying is we’re going to enforce our nation’s laws, and you follow the nation’s laws. If you follow the nation’s laws and you go through the proper process to get here, and you want to embrace what America is about – a land of opportunity and freedom, not bring your agenda into our country, not break the laws and come in and try to bring the country you ran from to come to the United States and try to change this to them – if you want to embrace what America is all about, we want you,” he said, emphasizing that the laws must be followed.

“If that takes you 18 months or if it takes you 18 years, you still have to follow the law. If you choose to cut the line because you think that you’re impatient and you want to jump over everybody else, that’s our job to hunt you down and send you back, and we will we will do that,” Mullin warned, emphasizing that the “anti-immigration” position is not their position.

“We’re just a nation of laws, and if we don’t enforce our nation’s laws, then what separates from a third world country and a first world country is a criminal activity. So, if we force our nation’s laws, we’ll keep ourselves from becoming a third world country, like you see in some of these cities,” Mullin said, naming off a few blue cities with serious crime problems, including Portland, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles.

“I mean, these should be great cities. New York, [have you] been to New York lately? Looks like a freaking trash pit. … But that’s what it becomes when you become sanctuary cities. You invite all that criminal activity, and when you have criminal activity, it also brings the morale of the country down,” he added.

WATCH the full event below: